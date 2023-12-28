Prosecutor General Punjab appoints PRO

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah has given additional charge of public relations officer (PRO) to Sultan Akbar Chatha, deputy prosecutor general Punjab, marking the first set of appointments at the provincial level in the Prosecutor General's office

Moreover, following the Prosecutor General Punjab's instructions, PRO Sultan Akbar Chatha issued a directive to district prosecutors, instructing them to designate PROs at the district level.

The PRO for the Prosecutor General of Punjab underscored the need for collaboration with relevant reporters for thorough coverage of prosecution in significant cases, and providing necessary support for effective legal proceedings against wrongdoers.

This move is part of a strategic vision by Prosecutor General Punjab to enhance efficiency and transparency of legal proceedings at the district level. The directive aims to ensure exemplary performance and cooperation with the media for comprehensive coverage of legal proceedings, said PRO Prosecutor General Office Sultan Akbar Chatha in a press statement, issued here on Thursday.

