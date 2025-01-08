Prosecutor General Punjab Takes Notice Of Brutal Murder Of Woman In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah on Wednesday took notice of a horrific incident in Gulberg, Lahore, where a woman named Samira was tortured to death by her husband and mother-in-law
The prosecutor general summoned key officials, including the medico-legal officer, prosecutor, investigation officer, and DSP, along with the complete case record.
During the briefing, the DSP informed the prosecutor general that the investigation had been concluded, and a cancellation report was prepared. However, when questioned about the grounds for the report under Police Rules 1934 (Chapter 24, Rule 7), the DSP failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.
Adding to the concern, the investigation officer, despite being summoned under Section 10(c) of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act 2006, failed to appear or present the case record. This prompted the prosecutor general to express his displeasure, terming it a clear indication of negligence and malicious intent.
The prosecutor general also criticized the quality of the investigation and directed the medico-legal officer to confirm the cause of death based on reports from the Punjab Medico-Legal Surgeon and the Forensic Science Agency.
Citing violations of legal protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) established by the prosecutor general and the Inspector General of Police Punjab, the prosecutor general referred the matter to the IG Punjab. He recommended disciplinary action against the investigation officer under Section 10(d) of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act 2006 and Section 155(c) of the Police Order 2002.
Further, the DIG Investigation Lahore has been directed to reassign the case to a senior officer to ensure a transparent investigation.
Speaking on the matter, Syed Farhad Ali Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the lives, rights, and property of citizens, particularly women and children. "In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, there will be no compromise on ensuring justice and safeguarding vulnerable individuals," he stated.
