Prosecutor General Punjab Takes Notice Of Minor's Assault Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah has taken serious notice of a disturbing incident, involving the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl by a janitor at a private school in Lahore.

The prosecutor general declared the case "high-profile" and summoned the investigating officer, under Section 3(10) of the Punjab Prosecution Service Act 2006, to review the progress in the investigations, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Sadaf, briefed the prosecutor general regarding investigations, confirming that the suspect had been arrested and was currently under a five-day physical remand.

When the prosecutor general raised concerns regarding the failure to determine the age of the minor victim and the absence of her recorded statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the investigating officer explained that the suspect’s remand was underway, and steps were being taken to collect all necessary evidence to ensure a rigorous prosecution.

The prosecutor general issued a set of directives, urging that the victim’s statement be recorded via video link, as stipulated by the Anti-Rape Act 2021 and the Anti-Rape Rules 2023, besides instructing a formal assessment of the child’s age.

He further ordered a comprehensive set of tests for the suspect, including DNA profiling, potency, CRO, and a polygraph examination.

The prosecutor general highlighted the significance of this case and stated that ensuring justice for the victim and her family was the state's responsibility, adding that societal stigma often prevented families from reporting such crimes. He emphasized the importance of protecting the dignity and reputation of those affected, calling for strict implementation of Section 8 of the Anti-Rape Act 2021 and the Witness Protection Act 2018.

In line with these directives, the prosecutor general instructed the District Public Prosecutor of Lahore to prioritize the privacy and dignity of victims in sexual exploitation cases, particularly women and children. He urged prosecutors to take all possible steps to preserve the anonymity and honor of the affected families during court proceedings.

