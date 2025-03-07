Open Menu

Prosecutor General Stresses Effective Implementation Of Anti-Rape Act 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Prosecutor general stresses effective implementation of Anti-Rape Act 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah delivered a special lecture at the Punjab Bar Council on Thursday, shedding light on the key provisions of the Anti-Rape Act 2021, its legal framework, and implementation procedures.

During his address, he emphasized that the law is designed to ensure swift and effective justice for victims. He highlighted that investigations under the act must be supervised by a BPS-17 or higher-ranked police officer to maintain transparency and uphold investigative standards.

Discussing Section 164, he stressed that victims' statements must be video recorded to prevent manipulation or external pressure.

However, he also pointed out gaps in the current investigative system, including inefficient use of forensic techniques and poor evidence management, which need urgent improvement.

The Prosecutor General urged lawyers, investigators, and law enforcement agencies to strictly follow the law’s provisions to ensure prompt and fair justice for victims.

At the conclusion of the session, Punjab Bar Council members expressed their appreciation and reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the effective enforcement of the Anti-Rape Act.

