Prosecutor General Stresses Effective Implementation Of Anti-Rape Act 2021
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM
Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah delivered a special lecture at the Punjab Bar Council on Thursday, shedding light on the key provisions of the Anti-Rape Act 2021, its legal framework, and implementation procedures
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah delivered a special lecture at the Punjab Bar Council on Thursday, shedding light on the key provisions of the Anti-Rape Act 2021, its legal framework, and implementation procedures.
During his address, he emphasized that the law is designed to ensure swift and effective justice for victims. He highlighted that investigations under the act must be supervised by a BPS-17 or higher-ranked police officer to maintain transparency and uphold investigative standards.
Discussing Section 164, he stressed that victims' statements must be video recorded to prevent manipulation or external pressure.
However, he also pointed out gaps in the current investigative system, including inefficient use of forensic techniques and poor evidence management, which need urgent improvement.
The Prosecutor General urged lawyers, investigators, and law enforcement agencies to strictly follow the law’s provisions to ensure prompt and fair justice for victims.
At the conclusion of the session, Punjab Bar Council members expressed their appreciation and reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the effective enforcement of the Anti-Rape Act.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA13 minutes ago
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines2 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey2 hours ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families2 hours ago
-
Police foils truck robbery2 hours ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram2 hours ago
-
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days17 minutes ago
-
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary17 minutes ago
-
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..8 minutes ago
-
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku8 minutes ago
-
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers8 minutes ago