Prosecutor General Takes Notice Of Brutal Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah has taken serious notice of a disturbing incident of setting a laborer's son on fire.
Upon learning of the incident, the prosecutor general summoned the investigating officer along with all relevant case records under Section 10(3) of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act, 2006, according to a statement issued here on Monday.
During the briefing, the investigating officer confirmed that one suspect has been apprehended, and further investigations are ongoing.
The prosecutor general questioned why the victim’s statement had not yet been recorded under Section 174-A.
The investigating officer explained that a request had been submitted to the doctor concerned to record the statement, but it had not yet been completed.
Expressing severe disapproval over the delay and the doctor’s alleged negligence, Syed Farhad Ali Shah directed the Punjab Medico-Legal Surgeon to initiate departmental action against the doctor involved.
The prosecutor general underscored that ensuring the safety and security of citizens was a top priority, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He reaffirmed that the government will fulfill its legal responsibilities to protect lives and property, ensuring justice for the affected family.
In the Shadbagh area of Lahore, a group of individuals allegedly doused a laborer’s son with petrol and set him on fire. The young victim, employed at a workshop, reportedly became the target of this brutal assault at the hands of his coworkers.
