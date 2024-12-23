Open Menu

Prosecutor General Takes Notice Of Violence Against Daughter-in-law

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 09:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah on Monday took notice of a shocking incident in Lahore where a daughter-in-law was subjected to brutal violence by her in-laws.

Acting under Section 10(3)(C) of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act 2006, the prosecutor general summoned the investigating officer, Nadeem Rafiq, ASI, along with the complete case record.

The investigating officer provided details of the investigation's progress during the briefing. However, the prosecutor general expressed dissatisfaction with the officer’s handling of the case. He questioned why key evidence, including the victim’s torn clothes and stolen items, had not been recovered and taken into police custody. Additionally, he inquired why relevant legal provisions were omitted from the case.

Failing to provide satisfactory explanations, the investigating officer faced sharp criticism for his irresponsible and substandard investigation. The prosecutor general reprimanded him and issued strict instructions to ensure that all evidence is added to the case file as per legal requirements. He further directed the officer to complete the investigation on merit and submit the challan to the court without delay.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Farhad Ali Shah reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to protecting the rights, lives, and property of citizens, particularly women and children. He emphasized that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, there would be no compromise on ensuring justice and upholding the law.

