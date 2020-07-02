Prospects of Pak-Sri Lankan cooperation in tourism, eduction discussed

High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak on Thursday met Governor of Central Province Lalith U.Gamage in Kandy and discussed prospects of cooperation in trade, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak on Thursday met Governor of Central Province Lalith U.Gamage in Kandy and discussed prospects of cooperation in trade, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

The two sides discussed ways and means to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, says a message received here from Sri Lanka's capital Colombo.

The High Commissioner along Honorary Consul in Kandy Afzal Marikar visited Jinnah Memorial Hall and met the office-bearer of Kandy Muslim Traders Association.

He distributed school kits and sports items to children from three schools including Siddhi Lebbe Maha, Rasindew Maha Vidyalaya and Handaganawa Maha Vidyalaya.

The High Commissioner also visited Rangiri Dambulla National School in Dambulla and Polonnaruwa Gunawardenapura Primary Minneriya School, North Central Province and gave away school kits among the students.