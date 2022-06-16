(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary National Party (NP) Women's Wing Balochistan Kulsoom Niaz Baloch has said that development of the society was impossible without participation of women.

"Women have to go out to get their rights and population of women is 54 percent in the country, without them, development on the platform is also inevitable", she added.

She expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of Farida Baloch, Dr. Mahnoor Baloch and Saira Baloch joining NP, said press release issue here on Thursday.

She noted that she congratulated the newly joined women saying that the party would not disappoint them.

The struggle of the party was not hidden from anyone, for development and prosperity, we have to bring women together and make education universal because without it we cannot get rid of the problem, she added.