Prosperity In Balochistan Linked To Sustainable Peace: Naqvi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that the prosperity and development of Balochistan are linked to sustainable peace.

During his visit to Frontier Corps South Balochistan, he praised the Frontier Corps for their exemplary services in maintaining peace under challenging circumstances.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps South, Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan, accompanied the minister.

During his visit to the Frontier Corps South headquarters, the minister paid his respects at the Martyrs' Memorial, laid a wreath, and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Frontier Corps.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting wherein he was briefed on operations against the Khawarij and anti-smuggling efforts.

He was told that over the past six months, illegal goods worth 4.7 billion rupees have been seized. Frontier Corps South is on the front line in thwarting the malicious intentions of the Khawarij.

The minister emphasized that the officers and soldiers of Frontier Corps South are playing a pivotal role in maintaining peace in Balochistan. He expressed pride in their professional skills and bravery, and assured that their needs would be met within available resources.

He reiterated that the prosperity and development of Balochistan are tied to sustainable peace, and stressed the need for comprehensive measures to empower the youth of Balochistan.

Furthermore, he emphasized that all stakeholders must come together for the sustainable development of Balochistan.

