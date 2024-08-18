Prosperity In Balochistan Linked To Sustainable Peace: Naqvi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that the prosperity and development of Balochistan are linked to sustainable peace.
During his visit to Frontier Corps South Balochistan, he praised the Frontier Corps for their exemplary services in maintaining peace under challenging circumstances.
Inspector General of Frontier Corps South, Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan, accompanied the minister.
During his visit to the Frontier Corps South headquarters, the minister paid his respects at the Martyrs' Memorial, laid a wreath, and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Frontier Corps.
Earlier, he chaired a meeting wherein he was briefed on operations against the Khawarij and anti-smuggling efforts.
He was told that over the past six months, illegal goods worth 4.7 billion rupees have been seized. Frontier Corps South is on the front line in thwarting the malicious intentions of the Khawarij.
The minister emphasized that the officers and soldiers of Frontier Corps South are playing a pivotal role in maintaining peace in Balochistan. He expressed pride in their professional skills and bravery, and assured that their needs would be met within available resources.
He reiterated that the prosperity and development of Balochistan are tied to sustainable peace, and stressed the need for comprehensive measures to empower the youth of Balochistan.
Furthermore, he emphasized that all stakeholders must come together for the sustainable development of Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Punjab to meet position holder students8 minutes ago
-
MPA Paras Dero urges for action against responsible of Rohri Canal breach8 minutes ago
-
Senate body takes notice of alleged malpractices in housing scheme18 minutes ago
-
Filmmaker Shaukat Rizvi remembered18 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities inspected at DHQ hospital Timergara38 minutes ago
-
World Humanitarian Day being observed today48 minutes ago
-
New Swedish Ambassador arrives in Islamabad58 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor lauds RIC's health facilities58 minutes ago
-
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight1 hour ago
-
Middle-aged man commits suicide1 hour ago
-
Man arrested for killing bike rider after altercation in Sachal2 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 160 emergencies last week2 hours ago