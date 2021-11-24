Prosperity of any country linked with better basic education: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Wednesday said that prosperity of any nation was not possible without better basic education.

According to a handout issued here, the DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of District oversight committee for education. The DC asked committee members to play an effective role to bring improvement in education.

The DC informed the meeting that many schools were facing shortage of Teachers, staff and facilities which badly affect Children education.

He asked education officers to perform their duty honestly and pay surprise visits of Schools and inspect attendance of Teachers, staff and Students besides ensuring arrangements for improving sanitation.

The DC also directed to take strict action against teachers and school staff found absent. He also asked to prepare a detailed report based on recommendations and assessment for termination of the teachers and employees who were absent for a long period and submit the same to the District oversight committee.

The meeting among others was attended by Chief Monitoring officer Ashiq Hussain Jatoi, District Education officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahoo, District Education officer Primary Abdul Fatah Dahari, Assistant Registrar Private Schools Ashfaq Ahmed Panhwer,District Coordinator LSU Maroof Hussain Bhatti, Assistant Director NCHD Abdul Sattar Mashori and Education officers of all Talukas.