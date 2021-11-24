UrduPoint.com

Prosperity Of Any Country Linked With Better Basic Education: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:17 PM

Prosperity of any country linked with better basic education: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Wednesday said that prosperity of any nation was not possible without better basic education

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Wednesday said that prosperity of any nation was not possible without better basic education.

According to a handout issued here, the DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of District oversight committee for education. The DC asked committee members to play an effective role to bring improvement in education.

The DC informed the meeting that many schools were facing shortage of Teachers, staff and facilities which badly affect Children education.

He asked education officers to perform their duty honestly and pay surprise visits of Schools and inspect attendance of Teachers, staff and Students besides ensuring arrangements for improving sanitation.

The DC also directed to take strict action against teachers and school staff found absent. He also asked to prepare a detailed report based on recommendations and assessment for termination of the teachers and employees who were absent for a long period and submit the same to the District oversight committee.

The meeting among others was attended by Chief Monitoring officer Ashiq Hussain Jatoi, District Education officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahoo, District Education officer Primary Abdul Fatah Dahari, Assistant Registrar Private Schools Ashfaq Ahmed Panhwer,District Coordinator LSU Maroof Hussain Bhatti, Assistant Director NCHD Abdul Sattar Mashori and Education officers of all Talukas.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Same Jatoi All

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel highlights digital transformation a ..

Emirates Steel highlights digital transformation across steel industry at GMIS 2 ..

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

39 seconds ago
 President inaugurates 'Miyawaki' forest

President inaugurates 'Miyawaki' forest

42 seconds ago
 Senate body approves bill regarding transplantatio ..

Senate body approves bill regarding transplantation of human organs

44 seconds ago
 US Treasury Authorizes Wind Down Transactions With ..

US Treasury Authorizes Wind Down Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA Through Jun ..

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan working with US to avert humanitarian cri ..

Pakistan working with US to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Ambassador ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.