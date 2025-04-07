Open Menu

Prosperity Of Country Interlinked With Health Facilities For All: Ayaz

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that health is a great blessing of Almighty Allah and a healthy society is the foundation of a developed and prosperous nation

In a message on World Health Day, he said it is imperative to prioritize the improvement of the health sector for ensuring the provision of health at the door steps of the masses.

In a message on World Health Day, he said it is imperative to prioritize the improvement of the health sector for ensuring the provision of health at the door steps of the masses.

The speaker said that World Health Day provides an important opportunity to raise awareness among the public about health-related issues.

"Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right of every individual, and it is essential for the government, institutions, and civil society to fulfil their roles in improving the healthcare system."

Ayaz Sadiq also stressed that adopting a healthy lifestyle and consuming balanced, nutritious food are crucial for disease prevention and leading a long, healthy life.

He further highlighted that the establishment of a healthy society requires the provision of quality food, and collective efforts are needed to achieve this goal.

The Speaker also emphasized the urgency of strengthening public health systems to effectively respond to future challenges.

He stated that ensuring the availability of healthcare facilities in underprivileged and remote areas must be a priority, so that no citizen is deprived of basic health facilities.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the Parliament is committed to pursue legislation and policy-making for the development of the health sector, and every possible step will be taken in this regard.

APP/sra-zah

