Prosperity Of Country Linked With Standard Education System: Ismail Rahu

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu said, a standard technical education system was inevitable to lead the country on the path of sustainable progress and prosperity.

Keeping in view, Sindh Government is establishing universities and technical institutions to extend education in technical and other fields.

He was addressing 11th Academic Convocation at Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology during which he awarded Phd, Master's and Bachelor's degrees to successful students.

Talking to the media Minister said that it is worth pleasing that such a number of students have passed out from university and received Phd, Masters and Bachelors degrees. He expressed the hope that passing out engineers would show high performance in their respective fields and illuminate the name of the university.

Addressing the convocation, Vice Chancellor QUEST Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo said that students were getting education in 16 departments of engineering, science, computer technology and other departments at the main campus of the university apart from Larkana campus. The university also endeavored to complete the educational year in time through online and physical classes keeping in view the Corona SOPs. Later minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu and VC Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo awarded gold medals, silver medals and degrees to 325 graduating students of 2016 batch.

MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

