Prosperity Of Farmers Linked With Agri Development Projects: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Prosperity of farmers linked with agri development projects: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday said that development of agriculture and prosperity of farmers were directly linked with development projects.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held related to planning of annual development programme of Punjab Agriculture department here.

In annual development programme 2021-22, 35 percent funds should be set aside for south Punjab which, he added, could help in reducing the country's import bill.

The Minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure complete monitoring of annual development programme to evolve comprehensive planning for revival of cotton and to timely achieve the production targets.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani said that during current fiscal year Agriculture department's annual development programme would be monitored continuously.

More Stories From Pakistan

