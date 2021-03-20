UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosperity Of Farmers Mission Of Prime Minister Imran Khan: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 04:16 PM

Prosperity of farmers mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the minimum support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs.1800 per 40 kg for current season in order to facilitate the farming community and the announcement of subsidy for cheap flour was a clear proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's farmer-friendly policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the minimum support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs.1800 per 40 kg for current season in order to facilitate the farming community and the announcement of subsidy for cheap flour was a clear proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's farmer-friendly policies.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, minister said that the progress of the country and the development of the agricultural sector were linked to the prosperity of the farmer.

He said that the prosperity and development of farmers was the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Federal and provincial governments of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were committed to ensuring the supply of cheap flour to the common man.

He said that flour will not be expensive despite the increase in the support price of wheat, subsidies were being given to benefit consumers.

The federal and provincial governments will ensure that half of their strategic reserves (five million tonnes) come from imported wheat, he said.

When the government procures wheat from abroad to meet half of its strategic needs, the pressure on domestic availability of wheat will be lessened, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

Shibli Faraz said that banking credit lines for wheat purchases would be available only to flour mills and those registered with the government.

The credit line application will mention the storage locations for the wheat, he said.

Minister said that flour mills could get as much wheat as they want, but it would be necessary for them to grind the wheat and not store it for further sale.

He vowed that the government will take all steps to curb hoarding.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sale Man Progress Price All From Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

'Wakeel card' disgracing nobility of legal Pakista ..

24 seconds ago

Taimur Khan Jhagra prays for early recovery of PM ..

25 seconds ago

Bike lifter gang busted; three arrested in rawalpi ..

27 seconds ago

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Ban Foreign Spectators F ..

32 seconds ago

Judicial system needs reforms for hearing of cases ..

20 minutes ago

India, US Agree to Expand Cooperation - Defense Mi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.