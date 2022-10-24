LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal directed the relevant departments to provide all possible facilities to farmers for proper cultivation of wheat.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

He said that prosperity of farmers was imperative to ensure progress in the country.

It was told in the meeting that this year in Punjab wheat would be cultivated on 16.5 million acres and its overall production target was set as 21 million metric tonnes.

It was told that subsidy on seed and fertilizer would also be provided to growers.

Per acre production of wheat had been set as 31.82 maund. Seed of approved varieties were being provided to farmers.

The agriculture staff was also providing guidance to farmers at their doorstep.

Food and irrigation secretaries and other officers were also present in the meeting.