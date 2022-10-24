UrduPoint.com

Prosperity Of Farmers Vital To Ensure Country's Progress: CS

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Prosperity of farmers vital to ensure country's progress: CS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal directed the relevant departments to provide all possible facilities to farmers for proper cultivation of wheat.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

He said that prosperity of farmers was imperative to ensure progress in the country.

It was told in the meeting that this year in Punjab wheat would be cultivated on 16.5 million acres and its overall production target was set as 21 million metric tonnes.

It was told that subsidy on seed and fertilizer would also be provided to growers.

Per acre production of wheat had been set as 31.82 maund. Seed of approved varieties were being provided to farmers.

The agriculture staff was also providing guidance to farmers at their doorstep.

Food and irrigation secretaries and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Progress All Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

56 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.