UrduPoint.com

Prosperity Of Pakistan Lies In Complete Elimination Of Terrorism: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Prosperity of Pakistan lies in complete elimination of terrorism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that with the grace of Allah Almighty a major disaster was averted in Islamabad.

In a tweet, strongly condemning the incident of terrorism, she paid rich tributes to ICT Police and Eagle Squad.

She said that martyred Adeel Hussain who sacrificed his life in the line of duty and his injured colleagues were heroes of the nation.

The minister said Pakistan's prosperity lies in the complete elimination of terrorism from its soil.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of the martyred in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

She prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad Police Maryam Aurangzeb Eagle Adeel Hussain Family From

Recent Stories

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

4 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

10 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

60 minutes ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.