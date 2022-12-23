Prosperity of Pakistan lies in complete elimination of terrorism: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that with the grace of Allah Almighty a major disaster was averted in Islamabad.

In a tweet, strongly condemning the incident of terrorism, she paid rich tributes to ICT Police and Eagle Squad.

She said that martyred Adeel Hussain who sacrificed his life in the line of duty and his injured colleagues were heroes of the nation.

The minister said Pakistan's prosperity lies in the complete elimination of terrorism from its soil.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of the martyred in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

She prayed for the early recovery of the injured.