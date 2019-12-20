UrduPoint.com
Prosperous Minorities Guarantee Developed Nations: Governor

Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday said that minorities played an important role in the progress of countries and no nation progressed without ensuring prosperity of the minorities.

Addressing a Christmas Cake-cutting ceremony here at the Governor's House, he said the Christian community played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan, adding that their role in the economic progress of Pakistan was also vital.

The Christmas Day ceremony was held by provincial Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department in collaboration with a private educational institution. A cake was also cut to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine and Bishop Emeritus Lahore Dr. Alexander John Malik also attended the ceremony. PTI MPAs Uzma Kardar and Mahinder Pal Singh besides Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram also attended the ceremony.

The governor felicitated the Christian community and wished them a Merry Christmas on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, adding the coming year would bring them happiness and joy.

He said the minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as elaborated in his address to the Constituent Assembly on September 11,1948.

Sarwar said, "Christianity is a religion of peace and harmony," adding that Pakistan was a great ambassador of peace and harmony in the region and had always championed the cause of minorities.

The governor said "the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, in fact, was acknowledgement of the minorities' rights in Pakistan as we believe in the rights and freedom of minority in Pakistan." He said the PTI government must be credited for inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor despite the fact that the Muslims were being brutalized in Indian Occupied Kashmir, adding, "We were determined to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak at all costs." Sarwar said, "I am privileged and honoured to facilitate an international conference on Interfaith Harmony by the Christian community at the Governor's House last week in which speakers from 60 countries participated." He said he had directed, as Chancellor of provincial universities, to implement minority quota in all the universities.

In his address on this occasion, Ejaz Alam said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would fulfill the promises made with minority communities.

Later, the governor cut the Christmas cake in the presence of scores of Christians.

