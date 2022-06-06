UrduPoint.com

Prosperous Pakistan With Vibrant Economy, PM's Economic Vision : Marriyum

Published June 06, 2022

Prosperous Pakistan with vibrant economy, PM's economic vision : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's economic vision was a prosperous Pakistan with vibrant economy.

In a tweet, she said that it was envisioned that growth should sustainable and inclusive,where there would be employment and business opportunities for all.

She said under the PM's vision poverty would be eliminated and a decent standard of living would be provided to all our citizens.

