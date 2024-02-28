- Home
- Pakistan
- Prosthetics center in Hadramout provides medical services to 411 beneficiaries in January
Prosthetics Center In Hadramout Provides Medical Services To 411 Beneficiaries In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The project operating the Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center in Seiyun District in Yemen's Hadramout Governorate in January provided its various medical services to 411 beneficiaries who lost their limbs, with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
During the project, 1,989 services were provided; the percentage of male beneficiaries was 65% and the percentage of females 35%, while the percentage of displaced persons constituted 19% and residents 81%.
Services included the installation and rehabilitation of artificial limbs, physiotherapy, and specialized consultations. The assistance comes as an extension of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to raise the capabilities of the health sector and try to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly people in Yemen.
Recent Stories
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student killed in accident21 seconds ago
-
Committee formed for persuading political parties to vote for Zardari10 minutes ago
-
EPI called upon parents to cooperate with Polio teams, ensure administration of drops to every child ..10 minutes ago
-
India can’t suppress Kashmiris’ just struggle by banning pro-freedom parties: APHC10 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred police constable offered20 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 31 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 1220 minutes ago
-
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC21 minutes ago
-
Cardiac diseases in youth increasing like epidemic, warn experts40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy participates in France International Agricultural Show50 minutes ago
-
Gang busted; 5 thieves arrested in Tank50 minutes ago
-
Excise vehicle to provide civic facilities at Rose & Jasmine Garden1 hour ago
-
Indian forces kill four more people in Chhattisgarh1 hour ago