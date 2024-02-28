Prosthetics center in Hadramout provides medical services to 411 beneficiaries in January

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The project operating the Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center in Seiyun District in Yemen's Hadramout Governorate in January provided its various medical services to 411 beneficiaries who lost their limbs, with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

During the project, 1,989 services were provided; the percentage of male beneficiaries was 65% and the percentage of females 35%, while the percentage of displaced persons constituted 19% and residents 81%.

Services included the installation and rehabilitation of artificial limbs, physiotherapy, and specialized consultations. The assistance comes as an extension of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to raise the capabilities of the health sector and try to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly people in Yemen.