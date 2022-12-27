Protect animals from cold, smog fever in winter, says expert

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhtar advised cattle rearers to protect their animals from cold and smog warning that smog fever could turn out to be fatal.

Addressing cattle rearers' gathering at a 'Farmers' Day' event at Jalalpur Pirwala on Tuesday, he said that cattle are like cash for farmers which they can use in times of need. Livestock is a very valuable asset and its protection was important, he said advising farmers to arrange a shed or enclosure to protect their animals from cold and smog.

He further asked them not to give cold water to their animals and added that they should get fresh water.

Pregnant and lactating animals should be fed Jaggery (Gurr) in the winter season. Animals should also get sunbath regularly.

Animals' feed should be a mixture of dry and green fodder, he said and added that they should get 'Wanda' and Minerals. He also advised proper vaccination of animals as per schedule announced by officials.