Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaisar Rashid

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaisar Rashid on Wednesday expressed his concerns on the Shimla Hill Abbottabad lease issue and said that how can Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) advertise a green belt and protected area for lease

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaisar Rashid on Wednesday expressed his concerns on the Shimla Hill Abbottabad lease issue and said that how can Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) advertise a green belt and protected area for lease.

The CJ gave these remarks during the hearing of the Shimla Hill park lease case which was filed by the Ishaq Zakria Advocate.

He further said that we will not allow anybody to destroy the environment, Qaisar Rasheed ordered to summon of the officers involved in the lease case for the next hearing and involved officers will be struck off from service.

He said that no negligence will be tolerated on the issue of trees and mountains, how did the TMO advertise the lease even though Shimla Hill park was a protected area declared by PHC? Plaintiff, former Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad Ishaq Zakria Advocate while talking to APP said that 1700 Kanal Shimla Hill park was declared a green belt and protected area by the late Justice Waqar Saith in 2014 and TMO Abbottabad violating the laws advertised in the lease which was illegal and I have filed a petition against it.

He further said that during the first hearing of the case on 21st December 2022 CJ PHC ordered that protected areas cannot be advertised for lease. Ishaq Zakria said that this is the only green belt of Abbottabad which is providing a good environment to the people of Abbottabad and tourists.