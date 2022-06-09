Protected Areas Initiative to generate 5,500 green jobs: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Protected Areas Initiative of the Federal government was going to generate 5,500 green jobs in the field of national parks protection, maintenance and preservation activities in the particular areas.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 announced at a press conference here on Thursday said the initiative was launched to improve management and governance of 23 protected areas with a total estimated cost of Rs 3.89 billion.

It added that the initiative would result in preserving rare fauna, flora and promote eco-tourism.

Nanga Parbat National Park and Himalayan National Park in Gilgit Baltistan were inaugurated to achieve the targets envisaged under this initiative.

Besides, Tilla Joggian Park and Salt Range National Park were in progress in thePunjab province, whereas the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified new protected areasto support implementation of this initiative.