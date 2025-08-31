Protected flood zones, riverbank clearance key to flood policy: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik on Sunday said that establishing protected flood zones and clearing illegal constructions along riverbanks will be central to the government’s upcoming comprehensive flood management policy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Climate Ministry, in collaboration with NDMA, has prepared a plan to create protected areas in every district to divert floodwaters during the monsoon season.

He added that the Prime Minister will chair a high-level committee meeting with provincial heads, chief secretaries, and climate officials after the rehabilitation phase to finalize the policy.

Dr. Malik said that encroachments, including houses, hotels, resorts, and factories built along river pathways, will be demolished to restore the natural flow of water.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives, land, and livelihoods through climate-resilient planning and long-term adaptation measures.