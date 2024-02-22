Protecting Bar Interests Top Priority: DBA Secretary
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) District Bar Association (DBA) Secretary Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vaince has said protecting interests of the bar is top priority of the association.
All possible efforts are being made to increase the respect and dignity of lawyers, he said while speaking at the DBA budget meeting.
DBA Finance Secretary Amara Mushtaq presented the proposed budget 2024 with projected income of Rs 24.553 million and expenditure of Rs 22.103 million. The budget was unanimously approved by majority of the bar members.
DBA Vice President Azam Ali Gilani, Joint Secretary Mehr Aqeel Akram and a large number of lawyers were also present.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over family dispute7 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow13 minutes ago
-
17 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted17 minutes ago
-
Chances of rains, snowfall in upper parts of KP17 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown against unauthorized number plates, helmets17 minutes ago
-
'Importance of books, library can not be ignored'27 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 27 kite flyers, sellers with 1600 kites, 31 string rolls27 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court27 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur stresses maintenance law & order across region37 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked37 minutes ago
-
Two killed in a firing at Nasir Bagh37 minutes ago
-
Senators laud dedication, commitment of MoCC&EC, members at Climate body’s farewell meeting46 minutes ago