Protecting bar interests top priority: DBA secretary

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) District Bar Association (DBA) Secretary Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vaince has said protecting interests of the bar is top priority of the association.

All possible efforts are being made to increase the respect and dignity of lawyers, he said while speaking at the DBA budget meeting.

DBA Finance Secretary Amara Mushtaq presented the proposed budget 2024 with projected income of Rs 24.553 million and expenditure of Rs 22.103 million. The budget was unanimously approved by majority of the bar members.

DBA Vice President Azam Ali Gilani, Joint Secretary Mehr Aqeel Akram and a large number of lawyers were also present.