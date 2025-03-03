Open Menu

Protecting Citizens From Overpricing And Defective Goods Is Priority: AAC Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:49 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I (AAC) on Monday said that under the special instruction of DC, Kohat Abdul Akram, all the effort were being taken to protect citizen from overpricing and selling defective goods in the market

According to AC office, AAC visited various markets of the city and made a detailed review of the prices, quality and cleanliness of vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry and other essential items.

Several shopkeepers were warned for not following the official price list and poor sanitation arrangements, while legal action was also taken against the violators.

The aim of this public welfare measure is to protect the citizens from overselling and defective goods.

The district administration clarified that this campaign will continue on a regular basis to redress public grievances and provide better service.

