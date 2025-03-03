Protecting Citizens From Overpricing And Defective Goods Is Priority: AAC Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:49 PM
Additional Assistant Commissioner-I (AAC) on Monday said that under the special instruction of DC, Kohat Abdul Akram, all the effort were being taken to protect citizen from overpricing and selling defective goods in the market
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner-I (AAC) on Monday said that under the special instruction of DC, Kohat Abdul Akram, all the effort were being taken to protect citizen from overpricing and selling defective goods in the market.
According to AC office, AAC visited various markets of the city and made a detailed review of the prices, quality and cleanliness of vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry and other essential items.
Several shopkeepers were warned for not following the official price list and poor sanitation arrangements, while legal action was also taken against the violators.
The aim of this public welfare measure is to protect the citizens from overselling and defective goods.
The district administration clarified that this campaign will continue on a regular basis to redress public grievances and provide better service.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation
Ramazan brings boom to dates trade in KP
Ceremony held to pay tribute to martyrs of Sialkot Police
Protecting citizens from overpricing and defective goods is priority: AAC Kohat
One held for electricity theft
'Economic revolution is possible by promoting cattle farming'
Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend
Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office
EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation
-
Ramazan brings boom to dates trade in KP
-
Ceremony held to pay tribute to martyrs of Sialkot Police
-
Protecting citizens from overpricing and defective goods is priority: AAC Kohat
-
One held for electricity theft
-
'Economic revolution is possible by promoting cattle farming'
-
Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate
-
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot
-
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco
-
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chairman
-
Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan