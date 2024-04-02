Protecting Citizens’ Lives, Property Responsibility Of Police: DPO
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday said that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the prime responsibility of police.
He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Paharpur and Bandkorai police stations in Paharpur Circle. On this occasion, the DPO was accompanied by SP Saddar Umar Hayyat Khan.
On his arrival at Paharpur police station, the district police chief was welcomed by Paharpur Circle SDPO Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani.
At Paharpur police station, SHO Samar Abbas while at Bandkorai police station, Muharrar briefed the DPO about the security arrangements and crime control.
During inspection, the DPO met with the on-duty personnel and said the protection of public lives and property was the prime responsibility of the police. He said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
Nasir Mahmood also underlined the need for handling applicants with courtesy and professionalism to enhance trust and cooperation between the police force and the people.
Moreover, the district police chief issued instructions to further enhance security arrangements.
APP/akt
