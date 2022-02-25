UrduPoint.com

Protecting Common Man From Effects Of Global Level Price-hike Govt's Foremost Priority: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Protecting common man from effects of global level price-hike govt's foremost priority: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said protecting the common man from the effects of global level price-hike was among the government's foremost priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said protecting the common man from the effects of global level price-hike was among the government's foremost priorities.

He said the developing countries were being hit hardest due to the rising prices at international level.

The prime minister was presiding over a high-level meeting about the country's economic situation and the global phenomenon of rising essential goods' prices.

During the meeting, the recent visit of the prime minister to Russia and the progress of bilateral relations between the two countries were also discussed in detail.

Federal ministers Shaukat Tarin, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Hammad Azhar, and Special Assistant to PM Sania Nishtar were in attendance.

The prime minister said he government also accorded foremost priority to public relief amidst the global price-hike crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the country's overall economic position, the meeting was told that due to the current conflicting situation, the crude oil prices in international market had surpassed US $ 100 per barrel and the prices of gas had also witnessed 3 to 5 times increase.

Besides, it was told that the prices of edibles particularly palm oil had also increased.

During the meeting, the prime minister was also apprised of the various Ehsaas Program schemes as well as the measures to bring in further improvement in the schemes for public relief.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Russia Shaukat Tarin Oil Visit Man Progress Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

Physical activity essential for healthy body & min ..

Physical activity essential for healthy body & mind: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 KP leads other provinces in health sector: Faisal ..

KP leads other provinces in health sector: Faisal Sultan

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ov ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report over housemaid murder

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over de ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over death of Dr Abdul Hai

22 minutes ago
 Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

22 minutes ago
 Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on ..

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on Supreme Court

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>