Protecting common man from effects of global price-hike top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan says protecting the common man from the effects of global level price-hike is among the government’s foremost priorities.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad about the country’s economic situation and the global phenomenon of rising essential goods’ prices.

The Prime Minister said the government also accords foremost priority to public relief amidst global price-hike crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was told that due to the current conflicting situation, the crude oil prices in international market have surpassed 100 Dollar per barrel and the prices of gas have also witnessed 3 to 5 times increase.

Besides, it was told that the prices of edibles particularly palm oil have also increased.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was also apprised of the various Ehsaas Program schemes as well as the measures to bring in further improvement in the schemes for public relief.