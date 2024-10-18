- Home
Protecting Constitution Collective Responsibility Of All Political Forces: Irfan Siddiqui
Published October 18, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui said on Friday that protecting the Constitution is the responsibility of all political forces, describing it as the document that binds the nation under one umbrella
Speaking on the floor of the Senate in response to concerns raised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman regarding a potential constitutional amendment, he acknowledged the crucial role played by JUI-F and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership in the drafting of the Constitution.
He assured that any amendments would be made with the agreement of all political parties.
The Senator explained that the Primary goal of the proposed amendment is to reform the judicial system without pursuing any political agenda.
He said that all political parties, excluding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had reached a consensus on the issue within a special committee chaired by Syed Khursheed Shah.
The PML-N parliamentary leader in senate praised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his constructive role in building consensus on the proposed amendment.
He further clarified that there is no clause in the proposed amendment that restricts freedom of expression and urged the largest opposition party in Parliament to participate in the legislative process for the betterment of the nation.
