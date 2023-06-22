Open Menu

Protecting Holy Prophet's (PBUH) Honour Religious Duty Of Every Muslim: Rana Sana

Published June 22, 2023

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said it was the religious obligation of every Muslim to protect and uphold the honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said it was the religious obligation of every Muslim to protect and uphold the honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

No compromises could be made on the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) honour as the love for him was deeply embedded in the hearts of Muslims, he said chairing a meeting of the joint committee of the government and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

The minister further said a person who did not believe in the finality of the Prophethood could not be considered a Muslim.

The meeting, attended by Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju and Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza, reviewed the progress made on the measures taken to safeguard the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The TLP was represented by Dr Shafiq Amini, Mufti Ameer Al-Azhari and others.

Officials of the ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs and Information Technology, Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, and provincial home departments were also in attendance.

The meeting also assessed the progress on the remaining points of the agreement between the government and the TLP.

