Protecting human lives top priority: ACS

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fawad Hashim Rabbani, said on Tuesday that protecting human lives was the government’s top priority as the region braced for major flood challenges

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fawad Hashim Rabbani, said on Tuesday that protecting human lives was the government’s top priority as the region braced for major flood challenges.

He paid an emergency visit to Muzaffargarh where he inspected rescue and relief operations at Doaba point on the River Chenab. He was accompanied by Commissioner DG Khan Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, RPO Multan Sohail Chaudhry, MPA Ajmal Chandia, Special Secretaries Sarfraz Magasi (Agriculture), Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi (Irrigation), Aftab Pirzada (C&W), DC Muzaffargarh Muhammad Usman Tahir Jappa, DPO Ghazanfar, Additional Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakar, and PSO Ghulam Sarwar.

Rabbani said South Punjab’s administration and people were facing a serious flood challenge that must be tackled with wisdom and coordinated strategy.

He assured that evacuation from vulnerable areas had been completed successfully, and the government was utilizing all available resources with full support from the Pakistan Army.

Sharing figures, he informed that the Chenab was carrying 446,000 cusecs of water, while Head Muhammad Wala could sustain 800,000 cusecs and Head Panjnad 865,000 cusecs. Another flood wave was expected to reach Multan during the night, he added.

The ACS directed officials to ensure timely supply of food and milk to families and children in relief camps.

Briefing on the situation, DC Jappa said 22 flood relief camps had been established in Muzaffargarh, six of which were active in government schools, equipped with electricity, water, toilets, and providing three meals a day. The Chief Engineer Irrigation and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 also gave updates.

