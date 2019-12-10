Protecting human rights foundation of peace, development: Riaz Fatayna

Conveyor Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Secretariat Riaz Fatayna Tuesday said that protecting human rights were the foundation of peace, development, and justice and were main purposes of the SDGs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Conveyor Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Secretariat Riaz Fatayna Tuesday said that protecting human rights were the foundation of peace, development, and justice and were main purposes of the SDGs.

"On December 10, we celebrate human rights, in commemoration of the day when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948," he said in a statement issued here.

He said that Declaration forms the backbone of the human rights architecture of our societies, where each of us without any discrimination has the right to live and thrive in peace and safety.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was as necessary today as it was in 1948.

The universality of human rights should receive particular attention on International Human Rights Day, he added.

Everyone was entitled to human rights. State was responsible for honoring and ensuring human rights. The members assured that Parliamentary SDGs Secretariat was committed to achieving, legislating and implementing in favor of agenda 2030.

"Today we reaffirm our commitment to protecting human rights as the foundation of our work," he added.

The meeting was attended by Taskforce members Mehnaz Akbar Aziz MNA PML (N), Rukhsana Naveed MNA PTI, Nusrat Wahid MNA PTI, Noreen Farouq Ibrahim MNA PTI, Asma Qadeer MNA PTI, Munawara Bibi Baloch MNA PTI and Zille Huma MNA PTI.