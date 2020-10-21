Protecting lives, property of Chinese top priority: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that the best security was providing to Chinese experts, craftsmen, businessmen and citizens working on the CPEC projects and visiting for various purposes in different districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that the best security was providing to Chinese experts, craftsmen, businessmen and citizens working on the CPEC projects and visiting for various purposes in different districts of the province.

The best Special Protection Unit (SPU) was working day and night to ensure the security of Chinese citizens, he added.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chinese Consul General Mr Long Dingbin at the Central Police Office here Wednesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including security of Chinese citizens in Punjab and mutual cooperation, were discussed.

The IG Punjab said that apart from the Special Protection Unit, district police officers in different districts of the province also visited the CPEC working sites on a monthly basis to review security arrangements.

Teams of Special Protection Units were constantly being upgraded by providing modern equipments, including speedy vehicles, bullet proof jackets, helmets, so that they could perform their duties with diligence.

Expressing satisfaction over the efforts of Punjab Police, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said that the Special Protection Unit (SPU) was performing its duty to protect Chinese nationals.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab said that training programs were also underway under acomprehensive strategy to further enhance capacity of the police force.

Later, memorable souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and Chinese Consul General.