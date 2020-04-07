UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protecting Masses From Coronavirus, Providing Relief To Deserving PM's Top Priority: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Protecting masses from coronavirus, providing relief to deserving PM's top priority: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that protecting the people from coronavirus and providing relief to them was Prime Minister Imran Khan's number one priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that protecting the people from coronavirus and providing relief to them was Prime Minister Imran Khan's number one priority.

In a tweet, the special Assistant to the PM said that during the cabinet meeting today, the process of transfer of relief at grassroots level will be reviewed.

No hurdle in this regard would be tolerated, she remarked.

She said with the cooperation of the provinces, the government will reach the homes of deserving people and provide them assistance.

The recommendations of the National Coordination Committee, she said will also be discussed in the Cabinet meeting for the phase-wise opening of industrial sector.

The SAPM said that a strategy would also be devised for an effective role of Tiger Force and the philanthropists in the relief efforts.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP govt to increase coronavirus testing capacity t ..

7 minutes ago

President issues Decree appointing Director-Genera ..

12 minutes ago

Syed Fakhar Imam takes oath as Minister for Nation ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Electronics expects profit rise on coronav ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.