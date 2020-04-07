Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that protecting the people from coronavirus and providing relief to them was Prime Minister Imran Khan's number one priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that protecting the people from coronavirus and providing relief to them was Prime Minister Imran Khan's number one priority.

In a tweet, the special Assistant to the PM said that during the cabinet meeting today, the process of transfer of relief at grassroots level will be reviewed.

No hurdle in this regard would be tolerated, she remarked.

She said with the cooperation of the provinces, the government will reach the homes of deserving people and provide them assistance.

The recommendations of the National Coordination Committee, she said will also be discussed in the Cabinet meeting for the phase-wise opening of industrial sector.

The SAPM said that a strategy would also be devised for an effective role of Tiger Force and the philanthropists in the relief efforts.