UrduPoint.com

Protecting People's Life And Property Govt Top Priority: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Protecting people's life and property govt top priority: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that protection of life and property of people is the topmost priority of the Punjab government, saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not believe in involving police in politics.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee to review law and order situation in the district. He said now it was a responsibility of the police officers and personnel to perform their duties with utmost honesty, ensure safety of lives and property of people and crush criminals.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, District Police Officer (PDO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders Omer Farooq Meyer, Azeem Noori Ghumman, Saeed Ahmed Bhili Advocate, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf and other police officers attended the meeting.

The DPO told the meeting a policy of encouragement and punishment was being implemented to improve performance of the district police. He said the officers and personnel performing well are being encouraged while those who commit negligence and dishonesty in their duties were being held accountable.

Later, Ch Akhlaq attended a book fair, organised at Government College Women University Sialkot, and while inspecting the book stalls, said that the book is man's best friend. He urged teachers to encourage their students to read books as well as science, history and science and literature books.

Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Sialkot Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Man Criminals Government College Women University Sialkot Best

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

2 hours ago
 GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

3 hours ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

4 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

4 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

4 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>