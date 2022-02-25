(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that protection of life and property of people is the topmost priority of the Punjab government, saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not believe in involving police in politics.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee to review law and order situation in the district. He said now it was a responsibility of the police officers and personnel to perform their duties with utmost honesty, ensure safety of lives and property of people and crush criminals.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, District Police Officer (PDO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders Omer Farooq Meyer, Azeem Noori Ghumman, Saeed Ahmed Bhili Advocate, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf and other police officers attended the meeting.

The DPO told the meeting a policy of encouragement and punishment was being implemented to improve performance of the district police. He said the officers and personnel performing well are being encouraged while those who commit negligence and dishonesty in their duties were being held accountable.

Later, Ch Akhlaq attended a book fair, organised at Government College Women University Sialkot, and while inspecting the book stalls, said that the book is man's best friend. He urged teachers to encourage their students to read books as well as science, history and science and literature books.

Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Sialkot Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar was also present.