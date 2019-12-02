UrduPoint.com
Protecting Rights Of The Disabled Collective Responsibility: Chief Minister

Protecting rights of the disabled collective responsibility: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that protection of rights of persons with disabilities was a collective responsibility and every segment of society should play its role in that regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that protection of rights of persons with disabilities was a collective responsibility and every segment of society should play its role in that regard.

In his message, the chief minister said that special persons were also filled with passion of serving the nation and they had proved their mettle in every field of life by exhibiting their abilities and talents. The persons with disabilities could be made useful citizens through provision of facilities of education and training.

The Punjab government had provided 14 new buses for the education of special children with an amount of Rs 90 million.

Four new special education centres have been established while eight others have been upgraded, he added.

He said that standard of educational and training facilities in special education centres is improved and implementation on job quota of special persons is also being ensured.

The CM said that provision of equal opportunities to special persons show a healthy side of society and purpose of celebrating the day is to create awareness about rights of persons with disabilities.

