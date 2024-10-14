- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Protecting rights of visually impaired persons essential to make them productive citizens: Ayaz
Protecting Rights Of Visually Impaired Persons Essential To Make Them Productive Citizens: Ayaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM
Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday said that the white cane is a symbol of independence, confidence, and freedom for those with visual impairments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday said that the white cane is a symbol of independence, confidence, and freedom for those with visual impairments.
While paying tribute to the courage and resilience of visually impaired persons on the occasion of White Cane Safety Day,
he said that this day serves as an encouragement for all of us to support and empower visually impaired individuals and include them in the national mainstream.
The Speaker emphasized that visually impaired individuals are an important part of our society, and ensuring their well-being and empowerment is our collective responsibility.
"By harnessing their potential, we can turn visually impaired persons into productive and active citizens," he added.
Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need to take steps to utilize their abilities more effectively and enable them to play a vital role in social life, allowing them to live with dignity and contribute as valuable members of society.
He further added that if visually impaired persons are provided with equal opportunities in education, employment, and other sectors, they can significantly contribute to the development and progress of society.
The Speaker remarked that White Cane Safety Day is a moment to renew our commitment to safeguarding the rights of visually impaired persons and making every effort to improve their lives.
He affirmed that Pakistan’s Parliament is committed to ensuring the protection of special persons' rights and making their lives easier through effective legislation.
Additionally, the Speaker noted that the National Assembly has prepared the Constitution of Pakistan in Braille and made its website accessible for visually impaired persons.
He also highlighted that the National Assembly Secretariat building has been made accessible to persons with disabilities.
The Speaker reiterated that the National Assembly would continue to play an active role in the welfare and protection of the rights of visually impaired persons.
He underscored the need for providing visually impaired individuals with modern technologies, stating that such technologies can greatly improve their quality of life.
Recent Stories
SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability
Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova
BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance
Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held
Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024
BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies
Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strengthens bilateral ties further
CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists
RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic
Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani
Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footing: DG FDA
Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple secto ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance4 minutes ago
-
Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held5 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strengthens bilateral ties further5 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists5 minutes ago
-
RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic5 minutes ago
-
Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors6 minutes ago
-
Seminar marks World Mental Health Day6 minutes ago
-
Constable’s grave saluted on his death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 7,469 accused, recovered Rs3.27b this year6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Barrage administration clarifies road closure rumors6 minutes ago
-
MDA launches anti-encroachment operation5 minutes ago