ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday said protecting the rights of tribesmen and solving their problems was the top priority of the parliament.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) firmly believed in protecting the basic rights of the people, said the NA Speaker during a meeting with a delegation of elders from Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Minister for Overseas Pakistan Sajid Hussain Turi.

The speaker said the feelings and sentiments of the people of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were valuable and their problems would be resolved with joint efforts.

He assured tribesmen that their concerns would be conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and that their meeting with the prime minister would also be arranged soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the tribal elders said the merged districts of erstwhile FATA were facing severe problems. They demanded transparent distribution of development funds.

They said the tribesmen had offered unmatched sacrifices for the country and the relations with Afghanistan could be strengthened by involving tribal elders and tribal Jirgas.

They said tribesmen had spilled their blood for the country and it was imperative to take them on board for steering the country out of current economic crises.

The tribal elders demanded the restoration of the quota system and doubling it (in government jobs).

Tribal people were patriotic people and their problems should be solved on a priority basis, tribal leaders concluded.