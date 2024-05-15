Protecting wildlife our collective responsibility: DFO

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The District Forest Officer Wildlife Khyber Circle Wednesday said that wildlife is an integral part of the earth and Allah Almighty created animals, birds, water creatures and insects along with humans so that the diversity of the world can be maintained.

Addressing an awareness session at Government High school Sheraki, Dara Adam Khel, Kohat, the DFO said wildlife is the beauty of the world and their survival, breeding and saving the endangered species is the national responsibility of all of us.

He said it is a fact that wildlife is the capital of any country and the protection of this part of nature is the duty of all, but it is a bitter fact that wildlife is decreasing in the world. Despite the measures taken by the government and institutions to protect the wildlife and their breeding, the hunting of rare birds is not decreasing and jeopardizing the existence of the wildlife.

Head of a local organization for wildlife, Malik Wazir Afridi in his address said that animals not only balance the environment but also significantly increase its beauty. Due to illegal hunting, smuggling and lack of awareness, wildlife is facing many threats and various species of animals are about to become extinct.

He said protection of wildlife is not only the responsibility of the government and related organizations, but we all have to add our share in protecting these priceless creatures.

Later, the newly appointed DFO presented a shield to Malik Wazir Afridi on behalf of the department, while Wazir Afridi also gave a gift to the DFO from his organization.