Protecting Wildlife Our Collective Responsibility: DFO
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The District Forest Officer Wildlife Khyber Circle Wednesday said that wildlife is an integral part of the earth and Allah Almighty created animals, birds, water creatures and insects along with humans so that the diversity of the world can be maintained.
Addressing an awareness session at Government High school Sheraki, Dara Adam Khel, Kohat, the DFO said wildlife is the beauty of the world and their survival, breeding and saving the endangered species is the national responsibility of all of us.
He said it is a fact that wildlife is the capital of any country and the protection of this part of nature is the duty of all, but it is a bitter fact that wildlife is decreasing in the world. Despite the measures taken by the government and institutions to protect the wildlife and their breeding, the hunting of rare birds is not decreasing and jeopardizing the existence of the wildlife.
Head of a local organization for wildlife, Malik Wazir Afridi in his address said that animals not only balance the environment but also significantly increase its beauty. Due to illegal hunting, smuggling and lack of awareness, wildlife is facing many threats and various species of animals are about to become extinct.
He said protection of wildlife is not only the responsibility of the government and related organizations, but we all have to add our share in protecting these priceless creatures.
Later, the newly appointed DFO presented a shield to Malik Wazir Afridi on behalf of the department, while Wazir Afridi also gave a gift to the DFO from his organization.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil society organizations equipped with public, social audit expertise in WASH Sector5 minutes ago
-
Community-based education centers to control dropout rate, enhance literacy in tribal distts: Minist ..5 minutes ago
-
Students of PIEAS display creative projects at Open House5 minutes ago
-
Farewell meeting of former ETPB chairman held15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 02 bike lifters15 minutes ago
-
Senior journalist of Urdu daily killed15 minutes ago
-
12 power thieves booked25 minutes ago
-
Three godowns sealed for selling illegal oil25 minutes ago
-
Absconders among 7 held; arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan25 minutes ago
-
Consumer courts providing relief to citizens: Commissioner Rawalpindi25 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with family of martyr Major Babar35 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Hutchinson visits Alhamra35 minutes ago