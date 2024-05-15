Open Menu

Protecting Wildlife Our Collective Responsibility: DFO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Protecting wildlife our collective responsibility: DFO

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The District Forest Officer Wildlife Khyber Circle Wednesday said that wildlife is an integral part of the earth and Allah Almighty created animals, birds, water creatures and insects along with humans so that the diversity of the world can be maintained.

Addressing an awareness session at Government High school Sheraki, Dara Adam Khel, Kohat, the DFO said wildlife is the beauty of the world and their survival, breeding and saving the endangered species is the national responsibility of all of us.

He said it is a fact that wildlife is the capital of any country and the protection of this part of nature is the duty of all, but it is a bitter fact that wildlife is decreasing in the world. Despite the measures taken by the government and institutions to protect the wildlife and their breeding, the hunting of rare birds is not decreasing and jeopardizing the existence of the wildlife.

Head of a local organization for wildlife, Malik Wazir Afridi in his address said that animals not only balance the environment but also significantly increase its beauty. Due to illegal hunting, smuggling and lack of awareness, wildlife is facing many threats and various species of animals are about to become extinct.

He said protection of wildlife is not only the responsibility of the government and related organizations, but we all have to add our share in protecting these priceless creatures.

Later, the newly appointed DFO presented a shield to Malik Wazir Afridi on behalf of the department, while Wazir Afridi also gave a gift to the DFO from his organization.

Related Topics

World Water Kohat Circle Afridi All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

2 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

4 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

8 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

17 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

17 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

17 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan