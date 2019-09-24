UrduPoint.com
Protecting Women, Children Top Priority Of Punjab Police: IGP

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:33 PM

Protecting women, children top priority of Punjab Police: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that it was top priority of the Punjab Police to protect women and children, and get those punished strictly who were involved in incidents of child and woman abuse.

Presiding over a meeting at Central Police Office here on Tuesday, he said that all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) should take prompt measures to recover kidnapped women and children in their districts and regions.

He directed DPOs to investigate cases of child and woman kidnapping and abuse directly under their supervision and also take firm steps to ensure information sharing and coordination with the Child Protection Bureau and other institutions concerned. He also ordered for sending report in this regard to his office on daily basis.

The IGP said that the process for the arrest of culprits in Chunian and Kasur child killing cases should be accelerated and technology-based scientific methods should be adopted to arrest the criminals.

He said that the Additional IG Investigation should keep a close coordination with the joint investigation team (JIT), which was working on Chunian case.

Additional IG Opearions Inam Ghani, while briefing to IGP, said that most of the missing children had fled their homes due to rebuke by parents or teachers, failure in examination, and domestic issues.

The IGP said there should be no delay in taking action against those who were accused of acid throwing on women. He sought submission of reports on acid throwing incidents on weekly basis to Central Police Office.

Additional IGs, DIGs along with other senior officers were also present.

