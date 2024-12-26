Protecting workers on national development projects top priority: DIG Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region Nasir Mehmood Satti accompanied by DPO Upper Kohistan Farmanullah Thursday conducted an extensive visit to the Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu Dam sites to assess the security arrangements for the key national projects.

During the visit, DIG Satti held meetings with officers from the Pakistan Army, police personnel, and Chinese officials working on the sites.

He also toured the Bash Das camp, where he engaged with representatives of the Task Force and WAPDA to discuss security matters and address any challenges.

DIG Satti highlighted the strategic importance of the ongoing projects in Upper Kohistan, emphasizing their critical role in Pakistan’s progress. “The police are utilizing all available resources to ensure the successful completion of these projects. We are committed to acting as front-line defenders against any threats to their security,” he stated, underscoring the resolve to thwart any nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

During a briefing by DPO Farmanullah and Task Force Commander Lieutenant Colonel Kaleem, the DIG was apprised of the existing security arrangements and the challenges faced by the teams on-site.

Following the briefing, he issued directives to enhance the security measures further.

Key instructions included intensifying search and strike operations in the surrounding areas, closely monitoring suspicious activities, and improving police patrolling along the Karakoram Highway, particularly during the movement of Chinese workers. DIG Satti also stressed the need for regular coordination meetings between police, army officers, project managers, and Chinese officials to ensure seamless security operations.

“Ensuring the safety of both local and foreign workers engaged in these projects is our foremost priority,” DIG Satti reiterated.

As part of the visit, DIG Satti also inspected the Harban Police Station, reviewing its security infrastructure, records, and public service facilities. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high standard of service delivery to the local community.