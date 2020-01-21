Protection against Harassment of Women Amendment Bill becomes Act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2020 having been passed by Provincial Assembly has been published as an Act.

It was notified by Secretary Provincial Assembly here on Tuesday.