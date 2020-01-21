UrduPoint.com
Protection Against Harassment Of Women Amendment Bill Becomes Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:53 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2020 having been passed by Provincial Assembly has been published as an Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2020 having been passed by Provincial Assembly has been published as an Act.

It was notified by Secretary Provincial Assembly here on Tuesday.

