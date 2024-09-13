Open Menu

Protection And Promotion Of Culture Top Priority: Shazia Rizwan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Protection and promotion of culture top priority: Shazia Rizwan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan on Friday reiterated government's resolve to protect and further promote the culture and information.

She visited Public Relations Department Rawalpindi during which she was given a detailed briefing about the performance of the department and under construction Information Complex Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Rizwan said that it is the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to align information and culture with modern demands and a comprehensive strategy has been made to strengthen DGPR, its field offices and arts councils across the province.

She said that the protection and promotion of the great and historical culture of Punjab is the top priority of CM Maryam Nawaz.

Shazia Rizwan said that a comprehensive policy was being formulated for the promotion of culture under which religious tourism and culture would be promoted to strengthen the atmosphere of tolerance, inter-faith harmony and brotherhood. She highlighted that she was cognizant of the problems of the arts councils of Punjab.

Shazia Rizwan made a detailed inspection of the under-construction Information Complex Rawalpindi and expressed satisfaction over the quality of work. She directed the concerned quarters for timely completion of the project.

Earlier, upon her arrival at the DPR Rawalpindi office, she was warmly welcomed by the Director Information, Syed Iftekhar Ali Shah along with officers of the department.

