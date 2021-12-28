Protection center to be set up for transgender community

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Tuesday directed all police officials to resolve public complaints on priority and directed to take practical steps to set up `protection center' for transgender community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Tuesday directed all police officials to resolve public complaints on priority and directed to take practical steps to set up `protection center' for transgender community.

During an `Open Court' especially held on Tuesday with the purpose to listen issues of policemen and citizens, the IGP directed relevant police officials to resolve their issues and gave them time frame for the purpose.

Islamabad police chief said it was our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.

He said citizens at `Open Court' should behave in a respectful manner to restore trust of people on police department.

He said interaction with people also ensured accountability of the policemen, adding, police cops should address public complaints on merit considering them as their own issue.

He said positive image of police force should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards everyone.

The Inspector General of Police hoped that interaction during `open kutcheries' would help promote friendly policing. Such interaction with citizens was aimed to promote community policing, resolve the issues of people at their door steps through merit and to check activities of anti-social elements, he added.