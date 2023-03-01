Protection Centers being established in Punjab for transgenders: RPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali here on Wednesday visited the Protection Center established for the transgender community.

According to the orders of the IG Punjab, Protection Centers were being established in the whole of Punjab on the pattern of Rawalpindi district to the transgender community, he added.

The RPO reviewed the facilities provided in the protection center.

Victim Support Officer, Lahar Mirza at the Protection Center briefing the RPO, said that since the establishment of the center, various services had been provided to around 2,000 transgender communities, including character certificates, copy of FIR, registration of tenancy, crime reports, registration of disappearances and other issues while counseling 300 transgenders related to professional beggary were freed them from the profession.

The RPO also visited the Women harassment Reporting Center established in the Police Station Women adjacent to the Protection Center, reviewed the facilities and measures provided to women in case of harassment complaints in the Harassment Reporting Center and issued instructions for further improvement.