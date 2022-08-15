Protection Centers besides separate wards for transgenders at PIMS underway

Member National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) Manzoor Mashi on Monday said the Commission was establishing Protection Centers for Transgender Persons to provide shelter, rehabilitation and other medical and psychological care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Member National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) Manzoor Mashi on Monday said the Commission was establishing Protection Centers for Transgender Persons to provide shelter, rehabilitation and other medical and psychological care.

Besides, establishing separate wards for transgender at PIMS on the intervention made by Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), he told APP while sharing the update on progress of the implementation of the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

Mashi said that the NCHR was implementing Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 and in order to ensure implementation of Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 the government had taken various legislative and policy initiatives to provide benefit the transgender community of the country.

In addition to this, he added that laws which were under process and would help to protect fundamental rights.

He further added that the barriers to care for the transgender person would also be addressed via these wards.

He said that transgender person may identify as male, female, having no gender, or both. If someone requires high level care, and they have a preference to be on a female ward because they identify as female, or a male ward because they identify as male, or a male or female ward because they identify as neither or both, we have an obligation to entertain them, he added.