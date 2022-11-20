Protection of child rights responsibility of society: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Sunday said that the district government is fully committed to provide all facilities including education, health and sports to the children.

He was talking in a cake-cutting ceremony at the Child Protection Institute on 'Children Day' here.

The DC said that it was the joint responsibility of the society to protect the rights of the children, especially the deprived children. He said that the children should be associated with social activities to bring them into the mainstream of development. He stressed upon the need of taking drastic measures for the welfare and betterment of street children. Imran Hamid said that the purpose of this event was to highlight the rights of children and to provide them the opportunity of amusement.

Earlier, the children delivered speeches and stage tableaus.