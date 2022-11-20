UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Children's Rights Is Top Priority: Durrani

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Protection of children's rights is top priority: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday said that children are the capital of the nation and protection of children's rights is the top priority of the Parliament.

In this message on World Children's Day, he said islam teaches to treat children with love and compassion and it is important for parents to pay full attention to their children's education.

He said the establishment of the Parliamentary Caucus for Child Rights by the Speaker of the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to protect the rights of children is commendable.

He said the Parliamentary Caucus for Child Rights will play an important role in highlighting the problems of children and providing them with basic rights.

Related Topics

National Assembly World Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Education Parliament Sunday Top Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

19 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

21 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

21 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.