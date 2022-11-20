ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday said that children are the capital of the nation and protection of children's rights is the top priority of the Parliament.

In this message on World Children's Day, he said islam teaches to treat children with love and compassion and it is important for parents to pay full attention to their children's education.

He said the establishment of the Parliamentary Caucus for Child Rights by the Speaker of the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to protect the rights of children is commendable.

He said the Parliamentary Caucus for Child Rights will play an important role in highlighting the problems of children and providing them with basic rights.