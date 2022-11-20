UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Children's Rights Joint Responsibility Of Society: Chairperson CPWB

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Protection of children's rights joint responsibility of society: chairperson CPWB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairperson Sarah Ahmad has said that it is the joint responsibility of the society to protect the rights of the children, especially the deprived children.

In her message on World Children's Day being celebrated on Sunday, she stressed upon the need of taking drastic measures for the welfare and betterment of street children.

The chairperson highlighted that the CPWB was making sincere efforts to associated children with social activities to bring them into the mainstream of development. She also called for intensified efforts to combat the persisting prevalence of violence, exploitation, abuse, trafficking, torture and harmful practices against children. "Children are future of the nation and we have to focus on our future," she said.

