Protection Of Citizens' Lives, Property, Priority Of Police: DPO Dera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 07:01 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A meeting was held with District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada in the chair to review security situation as well as performance of police personnel in the district.
According to the police spokesperson, the meeting was attended by senior officers, including SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs.
During the meeting, the participants gave detailed briefings on the performance of their respective divisions, circles, and police stations.
The DPO underlined the need for taking more measures to control crime, improve law and order, and address public safety concerns.
He urged all officers to take proactive steps in curbing criminal activities by implementing strict snap checks and conducting frequent search operations to apprehend criminals, including absconders and drug dealers.
He said it was the Primary responsibility of the police force to ensure the safety of the public and made it clear that any officers or personnel found guilty of negligence or failing to perform their duties effectively would face strict action.
